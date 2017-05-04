Manchester United may have to break the transfer world record to sign this 18-year-old Monaco star

Stu Forster / Getty Images Kylian Mbappé is a Clairfontaine graduate, the same football academy that produced Nicolas Anelka, William Gallas, and Thierry Henry.

He may only be 18 years old, but AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappé would command a record breaking transfer fee should he leave this summer.

The club has rejected a £72 million ($US93 million) bid from Manchester United and The Guardian claims manager Leonardo Jardim will only be willing to do business if United offer £100 million.

United’s attacking options are limited. Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has performed well since arriving on a free transfer last summer but the club lack options outside of the 35-year-old, who is now recovering from a serious knee injury.

Mbappé, who has been compared to France legend Thierry Henry, has lit up Ligue 1 and the Champions League with consistently devastating displays this season.

He has been responsible for scoring or creating one goal for every 69 minutes, a strike rate superior to Alexis Sanchez (102 minutes), Robert Lewandowski (80 minutes), and Luis Suarez (79 minutes).

It is little wonder he has alerted bigger clubs, but United will have to act fast if it is to sign the teenager as Mbappé is also a reported target of Real Madrid, according to The Independent.

However, Mbappé’s contract does not expire until 2019. As a result, The Guardian say Monaco is in no rush to sell because the player could be worth £125 million next year.

