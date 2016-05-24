Manchester United has reportedly sacked Louis van Gaal with an announcement expected Monday

In the long-anticipated move, Manchester United has sacked manager Louis van Gaal, according to the UK Independent. Several other outlets are reporting the same.

An announcement is expected on Monday.

The widely held assumption is that Jose Mourinho will replace van Gaal. Mourinho led Chelsea to the Premier League title a year ago, but was let go earlier this season after a disappointing start to the season.

Van Gaal just completed his second season as manager of Manchester United, finishing fifth in the league and missing out on qualifying for the lucrative Champions League.

The move comes two days after United won the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

