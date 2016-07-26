Manchester United Players are now banned from playing Pokemon Go on certain days

The Jose Mourinho era at Old Trafford has barely begun and he has already made one rule that has many raising their eyebrows: players are not allowed to play

Pokémon GO in the days leading up to a match.

According to a source for John Mahoney of the UK Daily Star, the new manager of Manchester United has instituted a rule saying his players are not allowed to play Pokémon GO in the 48 hours leading up to a game.

A club source told the Daily Star:

“Jose loves having a great relationship with his players and staff, and thinks it’s great for them to chill and relax away from training and games. He’s still finding his way around Old Trafford and treading carefully. The only thing he has picked up on which he’s told the lads of is his concern about Pokémon. He says for 48 hours before a match he wants the guys to leave it alone and concentrate on the tactics he and his staff have been working on in the days before.”

It is unclear how Mourinho plans to enforce this rule or for that matter, why he thinks walking around with a phone is any worse than playing Madden 17 on an Xbox One. But considering how popular and addicting the game can be, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of the players are upset and already breaking the rule.

