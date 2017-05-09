Manchester United could end up paying Paul Pogba's agent £41 million because of a secret contract clause

Alan Dawson
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford on August 19, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Michael Regan / Getty ImagesMan United midfielder Paul Pogba earns £165,588 per week.

Paul Pogba’s world-record £89.3 million transfer from Juventus to Manchester United last summer earned the player’s agent Mino Raiola £23 million ($US29.8 million) in agent fees.

But this figure could rise to an eye-watering £41 million over the coming years due to a secret clause in Pogba’s contract.

This is the claim made in “Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football,” a book published in Germany which has been widely quoted by British tabloid newspapers on Tuesday.

The book alleges that, in addition to his original £23 million fee, Raiola has a contract clause that ensures United must pay him £3.3 million for every year of Pogba’s five-year deal. Finally, United also paid Raiola’s Monaco-based agency £2.2 million on behalf of Pogba.

That all stacks up to £41 million.

In the same book, Pogba’s wages are revealed to be £165,588 per week (£8.6 million per year), with an annual loyalty bonus of £3.4 million a year included from next season.

The France international’s wages are dwarfed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s earnings, however. The veteran striker is the club’s top owner, making £367,640 per week (£19.1 million per year) from Manchester United, according to “The Dirty Business of Football.”

