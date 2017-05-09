Manchester United could end up paying Paul Pogba's agent £41 million because of a secret contract clause

Michael Regan / Getty Images Man United midfielder Paul Pogba earns £165,588 per week.

Paul Pogba’s world-record £89.3 million transfer from Juventus to Manchester United last summer earned the player’s agent Mino Raiola £23 million ($US29.8 million) in agent fees.

But this figure could rise to an eye-watering £41 million over the coming years due to a secret clause in Pogba’s contract.

This is the claim made in “Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football,” a book published in Germany which has been widely quoted by British tabloid newspapers on Tuesday.

The book alleges that, in addition to his original £23 million fee, Raiola has a contract clause that ensures United must pay him £3.3 million for every year of Pogba’s five-year deal. Finally, United also paid Raiola’s Monaco-based agency £2.2 million on behalf of Pogba.

That all stacks up to £41 million.

In the same book, Pogba’s wages are revealed to be £165,588 per week (£8.6 million per year), with an annual loyalty bonus of £3.4 million a year included from next season.

The France international’s wages are dwarfed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s earnings, however. The veteran striker is the club’s top owner, making £367,640 per week (£19.1 million per year) from Manchester United, according to “The Dirty Business of Football.”

