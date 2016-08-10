Manchester United have aquired Paul Pogba in a $116 million deal that was held up over dispute about who would pay his agent

The summer’s biggest transfer saga is finally over as French superstar Paul Pogba has completed his world-record $116.4 million move to Manchester United, the team announced on Monday.

The deal has been discussed for months but has been held up for various reasons, chief among them being the fee that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, would receive for brokering the deal and which club would pay him.

The disagreement between the two clubs stemmed from Juventus wanting Manchester United to pay Raiola’s fee in full, eventually coming to a compromise where United would pay Raiola and Juventus would pay the tax on the deal, according to the UK Daily Mail.

The transfer sees Pogba return to the club he left for next-to-nothing 4 years ago. ESPNFC quotes him as saying, “This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to in the game.”

Manchester United is obviously over the moon with this acquisition and mercurial manager Jose Mourinho’s squad is now complete.

