Manchester United Is Still The Most Valuable Sports Team In The World

Dashiell Bennett
manchester united soccer jersey AIG

Forbes has released their updated valuations for the world’s biggest soccer teams and Manchester United is once again on top.

The Premier League team is valued at $1.9 billion, more than any other sports team in the world.

They’re also the most profitable with commercial revenue going up 16% last year.

No. 2 Real Madrid actually has the highest gross revenue of any soccer club, second only to the New York Yankees across all major sports.

Their current value is $1.5 billion.

