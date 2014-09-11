Manchester United Makes A Lot More Money Than The Top North American Teams

Manchester United has announced that its revenue for the 2013-14 financial year increased 19% to £433.2 million ($699.9 million) according to BBC News. A comparison to the richest teams in the top four professional sports leagues in North America (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL), shows just how big that number is.

The Dallas Cowboys have the largest revenue of any team in the North America and they are still $US140 million behind Manchester United according to Forbes.com.

And Manchester United’s revenue is going to continue to soar. Revenue generated from the manufacturing and sponsorship of their uniform was $US71.9 million in 2013-14. That will increase to $US207.9 million by 2015-16 as the team has struck new deals with Adidas and Chevrolet.

