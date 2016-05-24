Here's how much Louis van Gaal will get paid by Manchester United after they sacked him

Paul Gilham/Getty Images Manchester United won the FA Cup under van Gaal just before he was fired.

Manchester United has agreed to pay Louis van Gaal a £4.55 million ($6.6 million) severance package, according to the Times.

The paper says van Gaal would have voluntarily walked away with nothing if the club had handled his dismissal better.

Rumours spread that Manchester United had finally decided to fire van Gaal on the weekend, with word leaked to the press as soon as Manchester United won the FA Cup on Saturday.

But it wasn’t until Monday afternoon that the club announced it officially.

Manchester United finished fifth in the 2015/16 Premier League season, missing out on a Champions League qualification.

However, the team won the FA Cup after beating Crystal Palace on Saturday — its first silverware since manager Alex Ferguson’s departure.

The Times says that Ed Woodward — Manchester United’s executive vice chairman — broke the news to van Gaal at the manager’s Cheshire home on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly in talks to be Man United’s new manager and is expected to be confirmed for the job in the next few days. He was fired from Chelsea early into last season after a poor start. Ryan Giggs is also considering whether to stay on as an assistant manager, the BBC reports.

In a statement on Monday night, van Gaal said he believed his time at the club had not been in vein:

I am very disappointed to be unable to complete our intended three-year plan. I believe the foundations are in place to enable the club to move forward and achieve even greater success. I hope that winning the FA Cup will give the club a platform to build upon next season to restore the success that this passionate set of fans desire. Having managed in Holland, Spain and Germany, I had always hoped for the opportunity to manage in English football and be part of English culture. Both of these experiences have lived up to expectations and been fantastic.

United was unavailable for comment at the time of writing, but in a statement released on the team’s website Ed Woodward congratulated van Gaal on winning titles in four different countries and for his focus on youth:

Louis has behaved with great professionalism and dignity. He leaves a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability on the highest stage. Everyone at the Club wishes him wishes him all the best in the future.

United scored just 49 Premiership goals in the 2015/16 season and spent more than £250 million during van Gaal’s tenure buying expensive players like Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial.

