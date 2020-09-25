Manchester United is expected to post a loss of over $125 million this year thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Getty/Jan Kruger Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Manchester United is expected to post financial losses of over $US125 million this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

According to ESPN, the club has taken major losses due to the absence of fans at Old Trafford and the cancellation of its pre-season tour.

United also owes Premier League broadcasters a rebate of $US25 million due to schedule disruptions caused by the virus.

The club is understood to have lost around $US6 million each time it has played a match at Old Trafford behind closed doors, amounting to a total of deficit of $US57 million.

More losses are expected to follow after the UK government reversed its decision to begin allowing fans back into stadiums as of October.

United also owes Premier League broadcasters a rebate of at least $US25 million due to schedule disruptions caused by the pandemic, according to ESPN. It has also taken large losses on the sale of season tickets and the cancellation of its pre-season tour this summer.

The club’s running total of losses over the last six months already exceed $US95 million, and is likely to top $US125 million by the time it publishes its year-end accounts in October.

ESPN reports that the financial hardships are largely behind United’s caution in the summer transfer window, with the club having signed only midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for $US51 million.

It is, however, also pursuing Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, and according to the Daily Mirror has made a $US115 million offer for him.

