CHART: Manchester United's Uniforms Are Worth An Insane Amount Of Money

Manchester United has arguably the most recognisable sports uniform in the world and yesterday they announced Adidas will pay the club $US1.3 billion over 10 years for the right to manufacturer the uniform and sell replicas.

That’s a huge number that looks even bigger when we put it into perspective.

With an average annual value of $US128 million per year, Manchester United will be paid more than the next two largest kit manufacturing deals combined — Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga ($53.2 million per year) and Chelsea F.C. in England’s Premier League ($51.5 million per year), both also with Adidas.

United’s deal is also nearly three times as much as Nike’s biggest deal, $US46.3 million with Barcelona in La Liga.

But that is just part of the story. Manchester United also has a deal with Chevrolet as the kit’s sponsor that will pay the team an an average of $US79.9 million per year. In other words, Manchester United will increase their revenue by $US136.0 million in two years from their kits alone.

Things look even crazier if we compare those deals to the NFL.

Manchester United’s $US207.9 million in annual uniform revenue is more than the $187.7 million every NFL team earned last year in revenue sharing, which includes uniforms, merchandising, and national television revenues combined.

Certainly there are a handful of teams in the NFL whose identity is worth more than the average, but the NFL’s revenue sharing system limits what those teams can make.

Not bad for a team that finished seventh in the Premier League this past season.

