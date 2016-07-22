Chart shows how Manchester United can afford to pay a world record $130 million transfer fee for a single player

Even Pogba is shocked. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The Jose Mourinho era at Manchester United appears set to get started with a big splash as the football giant has agreed to pay a £100 million (US$ 132 million) transfer fee to acquire Italian midfielder Paul Pogba, according to The Daily Mirror.

The $132 million would be a world record and is a huge amount even for a club as big as Manchester United. So how can they afford a price that steep? Because the Red Devils are basically a cash-printing machine.

Here is a look at how much United’s revenue from their uniform alone has grown in the last few years. With Manchester United switching advertisers, from Aon to Chevrolet, and switching kit makers, from Nike to Adidas, their uniform revenue alone has nearly tripled in just two years, from $71.9 million per year to $207.9 million per year.

Again, this is just the money they make off their uniform, before they sell any ads, before they sell a single ticket or beer, and before they accept one pound from the Premier League’s television revenue. In other words, it’s good to be Manchester United.

