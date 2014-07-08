The New Manchester United Jerseys Have A Gigantic Chevy Logo On Them

Manchester United has a shockingly American new look and so far, people don’t seem to like it.

For the 2014-2015 season, Man United players will sport a giant Chevy logo on their chests to represent the English Premier League team’s new sponsor.

Chevy apparently paid about $US560 million to make the partnership happen for seven years. Judging by the massive size of the logo on the jersey, the company is intent on getting its money’s worth.

The team tweeted an image unveiling the new kit Monday morning.

New era, new shirt. This is how Louis van Gaal’s #mufc will look in 2014/15. #MUFCkit pic.twitter.com/bNRchqw8Vt

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2014

By contrast, here’s last season’s jersey featuring the less intrusive logo of the British insurance and risk management company Aon:

Getty Images Wayne Rooney modelling last season’s Manchester United kit.

Fans on Twitter don’t seem pleased with either the new look or the new sponsorship.









That Chevy logo on the Manchester United kit is unspeakably ugly and way, way too big.

— Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) July 7, 2014

Just when I thought the ManU kit couldn’t get any uglier, I’m proven wrong!! #ManU #LFC

— Ryan Kuketz (@Kukes5) July 7, 2014

The new #MUFCkit should be recalled like all the #chevy cars #uglylogo

— Caleb Zokoe (@calebzokoe) July 7, 2014

As much as I am excited about the new jersey,I don’t have much expectations just because of that ugly Chevrolet logo at the front. #MUFCkit

— Ramos (@rrojodiablo) July 7, 2014

Previous kits have featured logos for companies like the British telecommunications company Vodafone and the U.S. based insurance company AIG, the latter of which wound up being something of a disaster following the company’s $180 billion bail out in 2008.

