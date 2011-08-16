Manchester United To Raise $1 Billion From A Singapore IPO

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Manchester United is seeking a Singapore IPO in the fourth quarter, according to the WSJ. The club should raise $1 billion from the IPO.The English Premiere League team was once listed on the London Stock Exchange, but was delisted when Malcolm Glazer bought the club in 2005.



The WSJ says Manchester United was originally looking to Hong Kong, but changed its mind and chose Singapore.

