Manchester United's Coach Tells Fans To Stop Singing About A Tragedy In Which 96 Liverpool Fans Died

Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson has called on fans to stop taunting Liverpool with songs about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool supporters died.”I always consider this to be the game of the season in English football,” he told the Guardian. “We need each other. Respect should be adhered to. Shouts of Hillsborough don’t do either club any good.”



Man U-Liverpool is one of the fiercest rivalries in English soccer.

But Ferguson wants to keep Hillsborough — a tragedy where 96 Liverpool FC fans were crushed to death after a terrace became overcrowded at a 1989 FA Cup semi-final — off limits.

The two teams play tomorrow morning.

