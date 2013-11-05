Manchester United Compares Its Youth Team To The Third Reich In Completely Inappropriate Fan Newsletter

Manchester United officials have apologized for sending out a fan newsletter that included a graphic resembling the Nazi swastika beside the headline “New Order.”

The “New Order” phrase, used in the newsletter to describe Manchester United’s group of young stars, was also used by German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler during World War II to describe his vision of a Europe dominated by a white master race.

Here’s the unfortunate promotional e-mail the defending English Premier League champions sent. The letters of the swastika-like symbol actually spell out “MUFC” for Manchester United Football Club:

According to the BBC, Manchester United issued a statement to the fans who received the e-mail apologizing for the symbol and headline:

“In this week’s United Uncovered email newsletter, a graphic spelling the letters MUFC ran alongside a feature about Manchester United’s younger squad members entitled New Order. While the headline was intended to reference the band of the same name, it has been pointed out that the graphic had design similarities to a swastika which, combined with other connotations of the phrase ‘new order’, has caused offence which was entirely unintended. For this, United Uncovered unreservedly apologises.”

ManU media chief David Sternberg also apologized on Twitter for the e-mail, which he called “completely inappropriate.”

@unitedrant The creative is completely inappropriate; we apologise unreservedly and are taking appropriate internal action

— David Sternberg (@davidlsternberg) October 26, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.