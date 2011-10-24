HIGHLIGHTS: Watch Manchester United Suffer Its Greatest Home Loss In 81 Years

The last time Manchester United conceded 6 goals at home was in 1930. In the past two decades of Red Devil glory such a loss was unthinkable — until today.



Cross-city rival Manchester City led by only 1-0 going into half time, but when United drew a red card in the 47th minute, everything fell apart. City scored again in the 60th minute, the 81st, the 89th, the 91st and the 93rd!

Final score 6-1. Highlights:

