Manchester United Ties Heavily Favoured Bayern Munich 1-1 In The Champions League -- Here Are The Two Goals

Manchester United and Bayern Munich played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Old Trafford.
Man U defender Nemanja Vidic gave the home team a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute on a gorgeous header off a corner kick:
Nine minutes later, in the 67th minute, Bayern made it 1-1 with a Bastian Schweinsteiger one-timed goal into the top corner:
The game ended 1-1.
Bayern — which has still not lost since December 10th — came into the game as the heavy favourites over struggling United. They will still be favoured in the return leg thanks to that away goal, but this result was a mild surprise.
The Germans held all of the possession in the first half (75%+) but were completely unable to convert that into scoring chances.
In fact, the best chance of the half came from Welbeck on a breakaway:
Neuer made a brilliant save on the chip:
The 2nd leg at the Allianz in Munich should be fantastic.
