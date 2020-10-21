A forgotten 22-year-old who hasn't played in nearly a year was the unlikely star as Manchester United produced a shock Champions League win over PSG

Getty/Franck Fife Tuanzebe was excellent against PSG on Tuesday night.

Axel Tuanzebe was Manchester United’s unlikely hero as the Red Devils produced a shock win over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who hasn’t played in almost a year, marshalled United’s three-man central defence with aplomb, denying Kylian Mbappe and Neymar a sniff at goal.

“It’s an unbelievable performance by him,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after.

United legend Rio Ferdinand also hailed Tuanzebe’s performance, saying: “He’s snuffed out two of the best strikers in the world.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Marcus Rashford may have scored Manchester United’s last-gasp winner against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, but was another of the club’s academy graduates who was the real hero on the night.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe hadn’t played for United since December 2019, but was called up for the Champions League clash amid injuries to regular starters Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

A lack of match practice proved not to be a problem for the 22-year-old.

Tuanzebe marshalled United’s three-man central defence with aplomb, denying PSG’s sparkling attacking line-up of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria any real sniff at goal.

The stand-out moment came in the 35th minute when he produced a brilliant tackle in the box on Mbappe to stop the Frenchman going one-on-one with goalkeeper David de Gea.

Watch it, and other highlights from the game, below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVsMN5WUL6g?start=140

“To see Axel play as he has done â€” I think his last game was maybe Colchester [in 2019] â€” it’s an unbelievable performance by him,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club’s website after.

“He’s only trained for a couple of weeks and he’s absolutely spot on. Axel’s a tremendous defender, a great leader. He’s come through the academy and we’ve known for years that he’s going to be a top player for us and he’s got the character and the attitude that a Man United player should have.”

United icon Rio Ferdinand was also full of praise for Tuanzebe, saying he believes the former Aston Villa loanee should now keep his place in Solskjaer’s starting XI.

“He’s snuffed out two of the best strikers in the world. You have to reward performances,” Ferdinand said, speaking as a pundit on BT Sport.

“He’s had a hard time with injuries, his first game in 10 months but to come in and play like that, you have to be rewarded.”

United went ahead at the Parc des Princes in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot, before Anthony Martial’s headed own goal levelled the scores just after half-time.

Rashford then hit a superb goal from outside the box in the 87th minute to hand United all three points.

Read more:

Europe’s biggest soccer teams are in talks to form a $US6 billion super league which would totally reshape the sport, according to reports

The English Premier League’s best defender could miss the rest of the season after a horror tackle, and it has turned the race for the title on its head

A former Liverpool FC player admitted he once injured a team-mate and left him on crutches on purpose so he could get in the team

US soccer’s best young players are moving thousands of miles from home and flocking to Germany, and it’s all down to one man: Christian Pulisic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.