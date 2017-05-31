17 remain in 'critical care' after Manchester terror attack

Photo: Getty

Seventeen people remain in “critical care” after the terror attack on Manchester Arena last week.

NHS England said a total of 50 people — including the 17 most seriously injured — remain in hospital following Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing. The attack killed 22 and left another 116 needing treatment.

It said “critical care” is different to the patients being in a critical condition, but the health authority did not release any further details.

Patients are admitted to critical care for “advanced life support and monitoring, during active treatment of an underlying clinical condition,” according to an NHS policy document. The clinical condition, the policy adds, “should be identifiable, acute and potentially reversible.”

Doctors said last week that some people suffered life-changing injuries to major organs and limbs at the Ariana Grande concert last week, according to Reuters.

Grande announced on Tuesday that she would be headlining a super concert in memory of those who lost their lives in last Monday’s attack. Others due to play at the Old Trafford cricket ground gig include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Katy Perry.

The developments come a day after a candlelit vigil at St Ann’s Square in central Manchester on Monday evening. All 22 victim’s of last Monday’s attack have been named. They include a former police officer and an eight-year-old girl.

Greater Manchester Police have also released a CCTV image of Abedi wheeling a suitcase in central Manchester on the day of the attack. They said there is “no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous,” but have appealed for information.

Police have arrested 16 people in connection with last week’s bombing, with 14 men still in custody. Property searches continued over the Bank Holiday weekend, with two addresses searched in Whalley Range and Chester.

Police announced another search on Tuesday — this time on a property in Wigan. A police cordon is currently in place and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

