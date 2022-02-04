I visited Manchester’s Northern Quarter neighborhood that doubles as NYC in movies. It’s full of thrift stores and vibrant street art that made me want to live here.

I visited the Northern Quarter, a neighborhood in my home city of Manchester, England, where I would shop most weekends as a teenager.

Growing up in Manchester, a city in the North West of England, my Saturdays pretty much looked the same. They involved taking a train into the city center and spending whatever pocket money I’d saved on vintage clothes or glossy magazines from independent stores in the Northern Quarter.

I often thought the creative neighborhood could make any imaginative girl delude herself into thinking she was in New York City and — after seeing it used as a movie double for the Big Apple time and time again — I learned I was right.