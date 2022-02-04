I visited Manchester’s Northern Quarter neighborhood that doubles as NYC in movies. It’s full of thrift stores and vibrant street art that made me want to live here.

- I visited the Northern Quarter, a creative Manchester neighborhood full of independent stores.
- The streets have been used as filming locations to depict New York City in several movies and shows.
- The area is full of brunch spots, record stores, and thrift shops that made me want to live here.
I often thought the creative neighborhood could make any imaginative girl delude herself into thinking she was in New York City and — after seeing it used as a movie double for the Big Apple time and time again — I learned I was right.
I took a 2-hour train from London to Manchester Piccadilly station, the North West’s biggest railway station with as many as 128,591 passengers a day, according to Network Rail.
For those looking to visit the neighborhood, the Northern Quarter is a 10-minute walk from Manchester Piccadilly.
I spoke to Martin, an employee who said the store has hosted artists such as Pulp and Laura Marling for live performances over the years. Manchester has a reputation for being the birthplace of many renowned musicians, including Oasis, The Smiths, Joy Division, and The Stone Roses.
Martin said the Northern Quarter was “very rough” in the 80s: “I was a punk and it had a charm. While the area has improved for the better, the rich history of music here wouldn’t have existed without that roughness.”
According to its Instagram, the venue faced various COVID-19 related closures and was only able to stay open after receiving financial support from the British government’s Culture Recovery Fund. My visit to the area reaffirmed that the neighborhood wouldn’t have half as much charm without its quirky venues that offer residents and visitors a memorable night out.
These stores played a big part in shaping my personal style, from my regrettable phase of buying grandpa sweaters — which is unfortunately well documented in my Facebook tagged photos — to the oversized tailoring I now enjoy.
The 2011 movie “Captain America: The First Avenger,” starring Chris Evans, was filmed nearby on Dale Street, Culture Trip reported. It added that the 2004 remake of “Alfie,” featuring Jude Law, also filmed its New York scenes in Manchester.
In March 2019, Manchester Evening News reported that filming was taking place in Stevenson Square for the 2022 Spiderman spin-off “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto.
Chris Lawson, a Managing Director at the architectural firm CK Architectural said that New York may have directly inspired the architecture in Manchester.
“I would guess the due to the population density and vast access to money, New York would have pioneered engineering and tall building, and this would have gradually fed back in the other direction, inspiring the development in Manchester,” he said.
The Northern Quarter has a generous supply of independent brunch spots such as Evelyn’s Cafe & Bar and Federal Cafe Bar. My personal favorite is Ezra & Gil, where a combination of good coffee and better decor makes it the perfect place to read while looking mysterious.
While this yellow and black racing jacket didn’t flatter me in the way I hoped it would, I left with an oversized navy coat, and later that evening the added cost of some laundry soap to wash it — a true bargain.
Across four floors, Afflecks is a shopping haven for those who belong to creative subcultures. Inside one can find clothing, art, and lifestyle experiences — it’s weird and wonderful.
Growing up in Manchester meant that I was always surrounded by diverse communities and its culture of acceptance is part of the city’s charm.
I went back to my parent’s home feeling well fed, well dressed, and most importantly, I heard the harsh sounds of my Mancunian accent – that I lost to life in London – start to creep back into my speech.
