WATCH: Manchester Police Give Out Hard Justice To Looters

This video shows police responding (perhaps a bit heavy handedly) to looters fleeing the scene in Manchester, UK.



From the YouTube uploader:

Taken at 10.15pm on August 9th, 2011, in Manchester. Tactical Aid Unit catch rioters trying to flee from the city centre, and blockade the street. The sound you can hear in the background is the helicopter overhead, which had been hovering around the area for about 10 minutes, tracking them with its spotlight.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.