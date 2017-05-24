Images show how the deadly Manchester blast unfolded

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Police in Manchester, England, said at least 19 people were confirmed dead following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said dozens more people were reported injured.

Police said the situation was being treated as “a terror incident until police know otherwise.”

People were warned to avoid the arena area, while Manchester’s Victoria transit station was shut down during the police investigation. Many Manchester taxis offered free rides to people stranded in the area.

Here’s how the chaotic and deadly night unfolded in Manchester:

