Images show how the deadly Manchester blast unfolded

Police in Manchester, England, said at least 19 people were confirmed dead following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said dozens more people were reported injured.
Police said the situation was being treated as “a terror incident until police know otherwise.”
People were warned to avoid the arena area, while Manchester’s Victoria transit station was shut down during the police investigation. Many Manchester taxis offered free rides to people stranded in the area.
Here’s how the chaotic and deadly night unfolded in Manchester:
At 10:54 p.m. local time, Greater Manchester Police announced via Twitter that officers were responding to 'reports of an incident at Manchester Arena,' where the singer Ariana Grande was finishing her concert.
Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow....
— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
The situation was updated to a 'serious incident' at 11:29 p.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area as ambulances and emergency services rushed to the scene.
One woman said she took 50 young girls who couldn't find their parents to the nearby Manchester Holiday Inn to wait safely until parents or guardians could pick them up.
@ArianaGrande If your child went missing in Manchester blast, contact Paula Robinson: https://t.co/DNNMJgzBXp#ArianaGrande #Manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/UqE5XvarWA
— Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) May 22, 2017
Police said first responders were 'working tirelessly' and there were 'confirmed fatalities' at the scene at 11:44 p.m. local time.
Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a
-- G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
Due to the incident in Manchester, please only call us for life threatening emergencies at this time. Thank you.
-- NWAS NHS Trust (@NWAmbulance) May 22, 2017
Police announced just past 1 a.m. local time, May 23, that 19 people had been killed following reports of an explosion. First responders tended to the dozens of injured people while ambulances took victims to six hospitals across Greater Manchester.
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY
-- G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
Police cordoned off an area near the box office of Manchester Arena. The explosion reportedly took place in the foyer or lobby of the venue.
As the night stretched on, police began escorting fans (including many young teenage girls) and their parents to safety.
Facebook activated its safety-check function so people could alert their friends and family that they were safe.
Manchester police held a press conference just after 3 a.m. local time to inform reporters they were working with local and national counterterrorism and intelligence forces on the case.
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr
-- G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
NWAS has taken 59 casualties from the Manchester Arena incident to various hospitals & treated a number of walking wounded on scene
-- NWAS NHS Trust (@NWAmbulance) May 23, 2017
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.