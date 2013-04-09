Manchester City And Manchester United Scored Two Lucky Deflected Goals In 10 Minutes

The United goal bounced off a City player’s back

The Manchester United-Manchester City game has sprung to life in the second half.



It’s now 2-1 City after a 78th minute Sergio Aguero goal (video coming). But earlier there was a wild 10-minute sequence where each team scored a deflected goal.

James Milner opened the scoring for City with this deflected shot from the edge of the box.

Seven minutes later, Phil Jones knocked a header off Vincent Kompany’s back and it went in.

Here’s Milner:



//

And the United equaliser:



//

