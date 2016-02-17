Israeli web-building company Wix.com just became Manchester City FC's latest sponsor

Wix.com Raheem Sterling stars in the Wix.com sponsorship announcement.

Wix.com is spending yet more marketing money on sport.

Fresh from advertising at the Super Bowl for a second time, the web-development website has signed a global sponsorship deal with City Football Group (CFG), which owns Manchester City FC, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC.

Wix.com will be the “official website design and hosting partner” for the three football clubs.

The deal will been announced with a video featuring Manchester City players Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, and Raheem Sterling building a website using Wix to build a website devoted to the club’s fans. Pundit Chris Kamara commentates on the video.

Omer Shai, Wix.com’s chief marketing officer, said: “Working with a globally recognised football club like CFG is part of our overall strategy to use the power of sport to reach worldwide audiences with our brand. We have seen great success advertising in the NFL’s Super Bowl, and now we’re looking to expand to the most popular sport in the world — football.”

Wix.com Pablo Zabaleta designs a website in the Wix.com and Manchester City co-promotion video.

He continued: “The partnership with CFG is a natural one as our two brands share values and vision, and we’re confident it will boost the Wix brand amongst the massive fan bases of all three clubs.”

Shai had hinted to Business Insider shortly after the brand ran its first Super Bowl ad, in 2015, that the big game had “opened up some interesting partnership opportunities” in the world of soccer — although he joked then that sponsoring his favourite team, Liverpool FC, would be “too expensive.”

Wix reported a 37% lift in revenue year-on-year to $56.8 million in the three months to December 31. It increased its number of registered users by 33% in the quarter to 77 million.

