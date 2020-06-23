A plane pulling a 'White Lives Matter Burnley!' banner flew over Premier League match as players took a knee to support Black Lives Matter

Michael Regan/Getty Images A plane towing the banner ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ flies over Etihad Stadium.

A plane flew over the Manchester City-Burnley match on Monday with a banner that read “White Lives Matter Burnley.”

The plane flew over just as players from both teams took a knee to support Black Lives Matter, as has been common during Premier League games since the league resumed.

Burnley F.C. put out a statement condemning the banner and saying those responsible would serve a lifetime ban.

As the Premier League has started up, players have taken knees before games to support Black Lives Matter. Players’ jerseys have also read “Black Lives Matter” on the back.

One Twitter user posted a video of the plane flying over the stadium.

Plane flying over the City – Burnley match at Etihad displaying "White Lives Matter Burnley". The UK isn't racist by the way.. pic.twitter.com/nD6nTNd71I — Captain Pakistan????????⚒️ (@sirattweets_) June 22, 2020

Burnley put out a statement shortly after play began condemning the “White Lives Matter” banner.

“Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening,” the statement read.

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.”

Some Twitter users appeared to identify those responsible for the banners via leaked text messages and flight paths. Insider has not verified these screengrabs.

So the racist who flew the white lives matter banner over the Burnley game has his bank details leaked. I know a few anti-racism charities that could do with a direct debit? https://t.co/pQWM9lYWu5 — Business Class (@SeunNwhmLDN) June 22, 2020

By the way this is the aircraft that flew over the Eithad with the White Lives Matter Burnley pic.twitter.com/nPHTEbMNyu — Alex (@kngstonesy) June 22, 2020

