Manchester City Is Buying The A-League's Melbourne Heart

Carlos Tevez of Manchester City is mobbed by his team mates after scoring his team’s fifth goal to complete his hat trick during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road on April 14, 2012. Photo: Getty

Manchester City, the English Premier League side, has reportedly bought the Australia A-league team Melbourne Heart.

And if that wasn’t interesting enough: They’ve done it in partnership with some of the owners of NRL team the Melbourne Storm.

Media reports say Manchester City has scooped up 80% of the club, with the NRL guys taking the 20% minority stake.

An AAP report says The Football Federation Australia (FFA) approved the acquisition on Thursday, and that the purchase allows the new owners to take over the team immediately.

We’re still waiting for confirmation on how much it cost them. We’ll have more details as they come through.

Last year Manchester City was reportedly interested in taking a stake in the Western Sydney Wanderers. The team is owned by Football Federation Australia.

Manchester City is considered one of the richest football clubs in the world, and is owned by Sheikh Mansour, whose family rules Abu Dhabi.

