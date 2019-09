Manchester City got a huge win over Villareal the Champions League today on virtually the last kick of the game.



Tied 1-1 deep in extra time, City winger Pablo Zabaleta sent a pass across the face of goal. David Silva redirected it beautifully with the back of his heel and Sergio Aguero tapped it home.

Here’s the video:

