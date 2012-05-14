Manchester City Won The English Premier League With This Dramatic Last-Second Goal

Tony Manfred

In one of the most dramatic games you’ll ever see, Manchester City scored two goals in stoppage time to beat QPR 3-2 and win the Premier League in a tiebreaker with their rivals Manchester United this morning.

QPR is one of the worst teams in the league, but they played great defence all afternoon and somehow led 2-1 after 90 minutes.

City needed to score twice, and they did. The title-clinching goal game from Sergio Aguero just 90 seconds from the final whistle.

Here’s the video (via The Big Lead):

And here’s the field invasion after the game. Awesome stuff:

