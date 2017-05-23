Mayor Andy Burnham will lead a vigil for victims of the Manchester attack on Tuesday night

LONDON — Newly elected Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will on Tuesday evening lead a vigil in tribute to the victims of the suspected terror attack in the city.

At least 22 people have been killed and 50 people injured following what is believed to have been a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert late on Monday evening.

The incident is the most deadly terrorist attack in the UK for a decade.

The vigil will be held from 6.00 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening and will take place in Albert Square, one of the city’s main public spaces. The square is just over 10 minutes walk from the Manchester Arena, the site of Monday evening’s attack.

In a tweet announcing the event, Mayor Burnham said: “Please join us for a vigil at Albert Square at 6pm tonight. We are grieving today, but we are strong.”

Burnham earlier described the suspected attack as an “evil act,” but said the city will stay resilient. “Today it will be business as usual, as far as possible in our great city.”

The location of the vigil can be seen on the map below:

