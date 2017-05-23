An 8-year-old girl was one of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert attack -- here are those who've been affected

Victims of the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday are being named, while many others are still missing.

The explosion killed 22 people, some of them children, and 59 others were injured at the Ariana Grande concert. It is not known if those named, including an eight-year-old girl, are included in the 22 confirmed dead, or additional.

Police provided emergency numbers for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home: 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

The chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police also appealed to the public to upload any pictures of videos to this service, so it would help the police with its investigation.

This is a full list of the victims and those unaccounted for, so far:

Georgina Callander — killed

Callander was named as the first victim of the attack. Friends of the 18-year-old said she was one of the first people rushed to hospital after the attack. She died with her mother at her bedside in hospital, according to a close friend.

Runshaw College Sixth Form Centre, where Callander was studying, confirmed her death on Facebook. “It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College,” it said.

Saffie Rose Roussos — killed

#RT STILL MISSING: Saffie Rose Roussos ,8yrs old Missing from Manchester attack PLEASE SHARE! 07837253446 pic.twitter.com/ncBhF5hULD

— Darren (@DarrenDuffy8) May 23, 2017

Eight-year-old Rose Roussos attended the Grande gig with her mother, but the pair were separated, according to reports.

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone,” said, Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School.

John Atkinson — killed

Manchester Evening News said the 28-year-old from Bury was a victim of Monday’s attack. Described as an “amazing young man,” he was said to be leaving the gig when he was caught up in the blast.

Olivia Campbell — missing

This is Olivia Campbell she was at Manchester arena last night – her mum Charlotte can’t find her – her phone not answering. @GMB pic.twitter.com/8J1bOcaCjF

— Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) May 23, 2017

Campbell went to the concert with her best friend Adam Lawler, who is being treated in hospital. The 15-year-old’s mother has appealed for information about her daughter in the media on Tuesday. Campbell’s phone is not ringing and calls to hospitals have proved fruitless.

“I last had contact with her at half past eight last night. She was at the concert, she’d just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go,” her mother Charlotte said.

Nell Jones — missing

The 14-year-old’s cousins have appealed for information. “Please could everybody share for our family,” they said in a Facebook post.

Martyn Hett — missing

my brother @martynhett was at the #manchester arena last night and hasn’t checked in. if anyone has seen him in any way *please* contact me pic.twitter.com/Gu5w7cjyF0

— Dan Hett (@danhett) May 23, 2017

Hett’s brother has appealed for information. The 29-year-old was reportedly separated from his friend at the gig. Dan Hett criticised journalists for hounding him on Tuesday.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry — missing

Looking for Chloe Rutherford and Liam curry. They where at areana in Manchester tonight and can’t get in touch please share #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Q6zn8xsnnB

— charlotte Rowe (@charlotterowe95) May 22, 2017

The family and friends have not heard from Rutherford, 17, and Curry, 19. The pair were at the Grande concert together.

Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron — missing

Please share this to find Courtney Boyle from Newcastle, who was at the Ariana concert last night with her step dad #MissingInManchester ???? pic.twitter.com/REgkTy0UiD

— Alice ???? (@aliicerose_) May 23, 2017

Boyle’s mother Deborah Hutchinson has been appealing for help on Facebook. Boyle was at the concert with her Tron, Hutchinson’s partner.

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees — missing



Howe’s daughter, Sasha, has also been appealing for information on Facebook. Her last update was at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Lees is her mother’s friend.

Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod — missing

Please…please reetweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend . Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/1N0cikPQEf

— micheal macintyre (@leanish8) May 23, 2017

Macintyre’s father has appealed for information on Twitter. She attended the concert with her friend Macleod.

Kaia — missing

MY FRIEND @makosavenue WAS AT THE ARIANA CONCERT AND HER FAMILY CANT CONTACT HER! PLS RT SO SHE CAN BE FOUND #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/XFt2KLP7kd

— ecrin (@carpengrandes) May 23, 2017

Kaia’s friends have been appealing for information. Her surname is yet to be confirmed, but some reports have suggested it is Kopusar.

Angelika and Marcin Klis — missing



“If anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they have been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing,” the couple’s daughter Alex said on Facebook.

Wendy Fawell — missing

Please help. Family member missing, Wendy Fawell. Last known place waiting in the reception at the Arena. #Manchester #manchestermissing pic.twitter.com/Bg7URvPa5T

— S A Taylor (@Stephen7386) May 23, 2017

Falwell was waiting outside the Manchester Arena after dropping off her daughter, according to Manchester Evening News. She has not been contactable since.

Kelly Brewster — missing

Please if anyone has seen my friend Kelly Brewster let me know. Her family friends need to know she is OK #Manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/mgkZQv3vu2

— Chantelle Garrity (@Princess1808) May 23, 2017



Family and friends remain concerned about Brewster’s whereabouts. She was separated from her sister at the end of the concert, the BBC said.

