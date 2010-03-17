The Most Emasculated Men In The World

Gregory White
This recession has hit men way worse than women, according to OECD data.

The Economix blog at the New York Times says this is because more men are employed in industries that have crumbled in the recession, like construction.

We’ve broken down the ratio of men to women unemployed in each country and have the top 15 countries where men have been hit the most.

Ireland: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 117%

Italy: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 118%

United States: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 119%

Germany: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 119%

Poland: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 120%

Slovak Republic: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 122%

Sweden: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 122%

Portugal: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 122%

Netherlands: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 125%

Luxembourg: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 127%

Czech Republic: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 130%

Finland: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 135%

Spain: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 137%

Austria: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 138%

Denmark: Ratio Of Unemployed Men To Women Of 182%

