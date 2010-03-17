The Most Emasculated Men In The World

This recession has hit men way worse than women, according to OECD data.



The Economix blog at the New York Times says this is because more men are employed in industries that have crumbled in the recession, like construction.

We’ve broken down the ratio of men to women unemployed in each country and have the top 15 countries where men have been hit the most.

Take A Look At This Mancession >

