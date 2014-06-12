The Field That Will Host The Italy-England World Cup Game In 3 Days Looks Dead

The playing surface Arena Amazonia in Manaus is patchy and streaked with dead grass three days before it hosts a massive World Cup group stage game between England and Italy.

The head groundsman at the stadium admitted that it’d be in “bad shape” for the game, telling the AP, “We’ve started to implement an emergency plan to try to save the field and improve it as much as possible, but I don’t think it will be in good condition.”

Matt Hughes of the Times of London toured the venue, which sits in the middle of the jungle, today and got some close-up photos of the field.

It’s less-than-ideal:

The field has a brown tinge:

A FIFA source told Sky Sports that the grass died from “an excessive use of fertiliser.”

“The maintenance has been complicated in Manaus. There’re no roads, all the machinery and materials had to be brought by ship,” the groundsman told the AP. “There’s no fertiliser, no seeds. Everything has been complicated.”

The U.S. plays Portugal in Manaus on Sunday June 22.

