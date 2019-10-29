20 breathtaking photos of manatees in honour of Manatee Awareness Month

Stephen Frink/Getty Images

November 1 marks the beginning of Manatee Awareness Month – a month dedicated to raising awareness of these gentle giants.

Manatees, also known as sea cows, are water-bound mammals with a gentle demeanour.

Here are 20 beautiful photos of manatees in honour of the month.

Manatees are known as the cows of the sea.

These gentle giants have captured our imagination for centuries. They’re the animals Christopher Columbus likely saw when he reported seeing mermaids swimming in the ocean near the Dominican Republic in 1493 – although the supposed mermaids were “not as beautiful as they are represented,” the explorer wrote.

Though the manatee has no natural predators, these slow creatures were on the endangered species list for years due to human activity like hunting and boating. However, these intelligent mammals are making a comeback and were taken off the endangered species list in 2017, though they are still considered threatened.

With November 1 marking the beginning of Manatee Awareness Month, here are 20 breathtaking pictures of manatees.

The manatee earned its playful nickname “sea cow” in part because manatee is derived from the Carib word “manati,” or “udder.”

Andrea Izzotti/Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian

These gentle giants evolved from elephant-like land mammals almost 50 million years ago.

Andrea Izzotti/Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian

It is thought that the “mermaids” Christopher Columbus and his crew spotted on their maiden voyage to the Americas were actually manatees.

Bettmann / Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian

There are three primary species of manatees — the West Indian manatee, the Amazonian manatee, and the West African manatee.

Marcos del Mazo / Getty Images

Source: Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

After giving birth, mother manatees will stay with their calves throughout their nursing period, which lasts up to two years.

Awakening / Getty Images

Source: Save the Manatee

Male manatees, on the other hand, take no role in raising their calves as soon as the mating process is over.

Comstock Images/Getty Images

Source: Save the Manatee

While male manatees may not have many paternal instincts, all manatees are equipped with complex social abilities. Manatees communicate through a sophisticated system of underwater clicks and whistles.

izanbar/Getty Images

Source: Seaworld

Perhaps contributing to their “sea cow” nickname, manatees can eat up to 10% of their body weight each day.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Source: Awesome Ocean

These gentle herbivores spend most of their days grazing on sea plants and resting.

Orlando Sentinel / Getty Images

Source: Save the Manatees

So it should come as no surprise that fully grown manatees can weigh over half a ton.

Andrea Izzotti/Getty Images

Source: Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

One Florida manatee actually reached 3,650 pounds — over one and a half​ tons.

Stephen Frink/Getty Images

Source: Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

Though one might assume manatees’ large bodies are mainly made up of fat, their intestines and stomach make up a bulk of their abdominal​ mass.

Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images

Source: Save the Manatee

Don’t let their watery habitat and natural swimming abilities fool you. These gentle giants are actually mammals and typically surface every three to five minutes for air.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian

Manatees typically live in coastal, shallow waters and rivers.

Ai Angel Gentel/Getty Images

Source: Smithsonian

Because these docile creatures are so slow, algae sometimes grow​ on their bodies, changing the colour and texture of their skin.

ullstein bild / Getty Images

Source: Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

Despite the manatee’s aquatic habitat, its closest relative is actually a land-bound giant — the elephant.

ullstein bild / Getty Images

Source: Save the Manatees

These cuddly giants can live to be 50 to 60 years old.

US Fish and Wildlife Service

Source: Seaworld Parks and Entertainment

While manatees have no natural predators, they’re threatened by human activities like hunting, boating, and jet skiing. West Indian manatees were put on the endangered species list after Florida’s numbers dwindled to 1,267 in 1991.

James R.D. Scott/Getty Images

Sources: Smithsonian,Time,The Christian Science Monitor

Fortunately, the species was taken off the endangered list in 2017 after its population rebounded to 6,300 in the wild, although the species is still considered “threatened.”

Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images

Source: Time,US Fish and Wildlife Service, Christian Science Monitor

In honour of Manatee Awareness Month this November, make sure you share some knowledge about these gentle giants.

Andrea Izzotti/Getty Images

