Learn To Adapt Your Finances By Taking A Page From The Manatee's Playbook

Photo: Flickr via usfwsendsp

Manatees are docile creatures, gentle herbivores roaming coastal waters in search of fresh seaweed, kale or other vegetation that to you and I, unless wrapped around a fresh piece of beautiful pink salmon on a bed of rice, wouldn’t look too appetizing.Aptly dubbed the ‘sea cow’, you may not think that Manatees have anything to teach you about personal finance, but after 45 million years of survival any animal can tell us a few things about adaptability.



Financial adaptability is critical to the personal finance master. You need to accrue savings, understand your cash flow, debt to income ratio, general costs of living and other unforeseen costs that crop up when navigating this life. Like a manatee, you don’t have to move quickly, but be willing to adapt your lifestyle to your current fiscal reality.

While you won’t need 45 million years to perfect the art of personal finance, understanding the difference between what is necessary and what is desired, then being able to make a lifestyle change to manage those differences will put you on the right path to personal finance sustainability.

There is no greater ‘go with flow’ type mammal than the Florida manatee. Unlike their brethren they have the greatest tolerance for salinity extremes. In other words, they can move freely between the saltiest and freshest of water sources. Forced to migrate to warmer waters in cooler months, some of the Florida manatees have taken to congregating at the mouths of power plants, soaking up the warmer water and keeping drainage pipes free of unwanted vegetation. They are highly adaptable.

Personal financial health begins with two things – the first, as discussed is adaptability. The second is understanding credit. Credit, good or bad, effects where and how you live, what kind of car you may buy, if you can start a business, affording your child’s college education and much more. Credit permeates almost every area of personal finance.

The Quizzologists have developed an easy to use system to help identify potential areas of improvement for your credit score. With the only truly free credit report and score on the web, Quizzle.com wants to help you evolve into the personal financial master we know you can be.

DON’T MISS: The new web tool that will keep us from creating another generation of credit failures >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.