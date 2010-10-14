Is Bank Of America The Most Exposed If There's A Brand New Mortgage-Bond Scandal?

Photo: Branch Hill Capital

Earlier, we wrote about Felix Salmon’s contention that there’s a new mortgage fraud scandal that has the potential to dwarf Goldman’s ABACUS dealings. In this fraud scenario, banks took advantage of their information advantage and sold CDOs with mortgages they knew to be bad without clear representation to investors.In August, Manal Mehta and Branch Hill Capital put together a presentation targeting Bank of America’s potential exposure to this mortgage fraud, as well as other problems in the mortgage market.



The presentation comes to a pretty damning conclusion: Bank of America’s exposure could nearly halve its share price.

It’s all about what capital Bank of America has in reserve for the scenario of mortgages having to come back on its balance sheet.

The breakdown does not detail what exposures Merrill Lynch may add to Bank of America’s problem.

*Note: This presentation was sent to us by Manal Mehta. The report says his firm is short Bank of America.

