Managing Entry-level Sales Job Seekers After They Graduate College

There were two reasons or variables in my early career that led me to being somewhat of an expert when it comes to managing and leading recent college graduate sales job seekers.



The first reason was that I enjoy teaching. I always have. I never understood why many universities have PhD requirements for business professors, as even John Madden was once on the field in a helmet. So, when I was able to afford my first employee (she wasn’t actually a true employee, but an intern on a 1099), I immediately got a young woman from NYU who is now, five years later my managing director.

The second reason I ended up managing recent college graduates is because I couldn’t afford any employees with the least bit of experience in just about any facet of business beyond basic reading of a Microsoft Word document.

Right now, three of the women who work at my company are in their early twenties and have been here since they graduated college. All have different personalities, very different backgrounds and a very great learning experience for me to manage them.

One has a Masters degree from Columbia who was born in Trinidad. My buddy and head of recruitment, Amanda Lowy, is a kid just like me — right down to our families and upbringing. My now CFO Dawn Fang, went to the third best college in China only to get a scholarship to get her Master’s degree in human or resources from Pennsylvania State University.

Here’s a quick synopsis regarding managing these individuals:

Managing people from Ivy League schools is tough because they’re very smart, but the thing that separates them from the rest of us is that they have followed rules their entire lives and, thus have the discipline to not tell someone they are full of you know what. They are great for corporate managers.

As an executive recriuter, I know that managing the all-American kid with a head on her shoulders, but no silver spoon in her mouth, is very interesting for the reason that she is just as smart as the Columbia University grad, but she suffers from the same disease as I do: telling it like it is.

Then, my CFO, who is on the other end of the company now and I don’t deal with much, taught me a lot about managing recent college graduates. If you’re a manager or sales manager in hiring recent college graduates just after graduating college, do not hire anyone from abroad or someone to analytical in nature.

It has to do with the way that you process thoughts in your head and they do in their head — and the two don't mesh well. This is about .001% of the knowledge that I'm so lucky to gain when it comes to managing recruiting and leading tomorrow's future.

