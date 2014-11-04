Business Insider Is Hiring A Managing Editor For BI Studios

REUTERS/Grigory Dukor We’re looking for a managing editor who likes to win.

Business Insider is looking for a superstar managing editor to join BI Studios, our in-house branded content team.

The Managing Editor will report to the Editorial Director and run point on many of the details, both creative and procedural, that go into making BI Studios’ branded content the best on the web. We’re seeking a talented and versatile editor, writer, and communicator who can rise to any challenge, be it big or small.

The person in this position is responsible for managing many of the key elements through the editorial process, from conception to production and publication. As such, the managing editor will manage and grow our freelancer pool, edit content, organise brainstorming discussions, take the lead on researching and crafting topic pitches, update sections of the website, communicate with clients on editorial questions and issues, review production details before publication, write and edit articles and other native content when needed, and work with our project manager to stay on top of deadlines, deliverables, and our content calendar.

The ideal candidate is a skilled editor and writer with excellent communications skills and access to a deep stable of capable freelancers. He or she is detailed-oriented, organised, creative, web-savvy, a superb editor and sharp writer, and interested in a wide array of subjects, from tech and finance to lifestyle and entertainment.

We’re looking for someone who enjoys wearing many hats, a troubleshooter and a doer — someone who will pitch in wherever necessary, who both receives and gives direction well, and who cares deeply about producing high-quality content that engages readers and elevates the BI Studios brand while fulfilling the needs of advertisers.

Qualifications:

• 5+ years experience as an editor and writer in digital publishing.

• Superb writing, editing, and brainstorming skills.

• Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

• Familiarity with and enthusiasm for Business Insider’s content, style, and mission.

• Experience working with various digital storytelling formats (text, video, slideshows, infographics).

• Extensive freelancer contacts and experience managing freelance writers.

• Terrific work ethic and team player mentality.

• Strong understanding of best practices, trends, and innovations in content marketing.

• Proficiency in content management systems, Photoshop, SEO, and basic HTML.

• Ability to handle multiple deadlines at once.

• Experience working with clients a plus.

• Experience in tech or business journalism a strong plus.

If this sounds like a good gig for you, please apply online, share a few of your work samples, and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

