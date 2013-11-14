Goldman Will Select Its New Managing Directors Today

It’s Managing Director day at Goldman Sachs, CNBC’s Mary Thompson reports.

According to CNBC, Goldman will tap its MD class today around noon.

The class is expected to be slightly larger (approximately 20 more names) than last year’s class when the bank named 266 new MDs, CNBC reported.

Earlier this year, we first reported that Goldman changed its managing director selection process from every year to every two years.

Being selected as an MD is a big deal at Goldman. It’s the level just below the highly-coveted “Partnership Managing Director” title.

