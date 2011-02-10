How To Manage Employees From Every Generation

Photo: DRoddy8103

If you’re like many small business owners today, your workplace includes three generations of employees: boomers, Gen X and Gen Y/Millennials. ZDNet recently took a look at the challenges of managing multigenerational workforces and how some companies handle this issue. Although the examples used were large companies, there’s a lot that small businesses can learn.First, here are some characteristics of each age group:



Boomers are extremely job-focused. They value security and stability, and appreciate clearly stated goals and tasks. They prefer to communicate through in-person meetings and emails.

Gen X (born roughly between 1965 and 1981) values work-life balance and independence. They are adaptable and resourceful, and most have learned to use digital technology and communicate with the latest tech tools.

Gen Y/Millennials (born roughly between 1982 and 2001) are described by one expert in ZDNet’s article as “Gen X on steroids.” They value work-life balance and flexibility even more than Gen X. They also seek freedom and want to be treated as equals from their first day on the job. This generation doesn’t fear authority, and seeks challenging and meaningful work. And they’re the most tech-savvy of the three groups, preferring to communicate quickly via texting and IM.

Each generation has unique strengths, clearly—but their strengths may also be perceived as weaknesses by the other age groups. How can you keep your three generations of employees working harmoniously as a team? Take a page from these big-company strategies:

Consider individual needs. At IBM, a Generational Diversity program assesses employees’ career “life cycles” and the different needs a person may have at all stages of their career. As a small business owner, you’re in an even better position to learn what each employee values, wants and needs to be most productive. For instance, Boomers will probably relish being put in charge of a project; a Gen-Xer will appreciate the autonomy to complete a task her way; and a Millennial will enjoy sharing ideas with a creative team working together.

Strive to keep older workers engaged. When an older employee leaves the company because he or she no longer feels valued, your business loses valuable institutional knowledge. Make sure your older staffers don’t feel like they’re being pushed aside for younger team members. Make extra efforts to keep them engaged and show that their contributions are valued.

Tap into diverse age groups to innovate. Fire up meetings or brainstorming sessions by including employees from all age levels. A diverse group means more viewpoints and more creativity. Having staff members from different generations gives your business an advantage, so use it!

honour each person’s contribution. Especially in a group setting such as a team project or meeting, make sure that you show how much you appreciate what each worker brings to the team. Encourage workers to share their knowledge, whether it’s an entry-level Millennial showing a Boomer manger how to use social media or a Boomer employee explaining the history of a long-term client to a Gen X salesperson.

emphasise commonality. It’s easy for employees to become adversarial when they focus on their differences. Continually remind your team of its common goals—winning new business, growing sales or whatever your company is working to achieve. Pulling together will help overcome generational differences and build tighter bonds.

