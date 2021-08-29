Search

These are the 28 US cities where managers are the most open to letting their employees keep working remotely after the pandemic

Sarah Jackson
Larimer square in denver, colorado
  • Managers in these cities are the most open to long-term remote work post-COVID, a survey found.
  • HR consulting firm Robert Half identified the 28 US cities with managers most receptive to the idea.
  • In Boston, which led the pack, 45% of managers will let remote work continue once restrictions lift.
Many companies are in the midst of hammering out their return-to-office plans but, after a year of working remotely, a lot of employees would prefer to keep working from home. If you’re one of these workers, your location could be a big factor in whether you’ll get your wish or not.

A recent survey from HR consulting firm Robert Half pinned down the 28 US cities where the biggest percentage of managers say they’ll let employees work remotely part- or full-time once COVID-19 restrictions are gone.

Here’s the full ranking:

Boston
Boston massachusetts
Here, 45% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
San Francisco
Golden Gate Bridge
Here, 38% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Here, 37% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Dallas
Dallas texas
Here, 35% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
Here, 35% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Chicago
Chicago illinois
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis minnesota
The Spoonbridge and Cherry statue at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Checubus/Shutterstock
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Cleveland
Cleveland skyline and the Cuyahoga River in 2016.
Cleveland skyline and the Cuyahoga River in 2016. John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images
Here, 33% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Los Angeles
Los angeles
An aerial view shows MacArthur Park and downtown in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
San Diego
San diego california
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
New York City
Pedestrians Brooklyn Bridge
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Seattle
Seattle Washington
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Washington, DC
WASHINGTON - JUNE 5: The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003 in Washington, DC. Both houses of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives meet in the Capitol. (Photo by Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images)
The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003 in Washington, DC. Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Indianapolis
Indiana
Here, 28% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Sacramento, California
Sacramento california river
Here, 27% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Phoenix
Phoenix Arizona
Here, 26% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Houston
Houston
Here, 25% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Atlanta
Atlanta georgia
Here, 23% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Cincinnati
Cincinnati, O
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Detroit
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan, skyline. Getty Images
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Portland, Oregon
Portland oregon mount hood
Here, 18% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Charlotte, North Carolina
The skyline of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.
The skyline of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. Chuck Burton / AP
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Denver
Larimer square in denver, colorado
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Miami
Miami florida
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Austin, Texas
Austin texas
Here, 13% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.