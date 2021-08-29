These are the 28 US cities where managers are the most open to letting their employees keep working remotely after the pandemic

Managers in these cities are the most open to long-term remote work post-COVID, a survey found.

HR consulting firm Robert Half identified the 28 US cities with managers most receptive to the idea.

In Boston, which led the pack, 45% of managers will let remote work continue once restrictions lift.

Many companies are in the midst of hammering out their return-to-office plans but, after a year of working remotely, a lot of employees would prefer to keep working from home. If you’re one of these workers, your location could be a big factor in whether you’ll get your wish or not.

A recent survey from HR consulting firm Robert Half pinned down the 28 US cities where the biggest percentage of managers say they’ll let employees work remotely part- or full-time once COVID-19 restrictions are gone.

Here’s the full ranking: