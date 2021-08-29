These are the 28 US cities where managers are the most open to letting their employees keep working remotely after the pandemic

- Managers in these cities are the most open to long-term remote work post-COVID, a survey found.
- HR consulting firm Robert Half identified the 28 US cities with managers most receptive to the idea.
- In Boston, which led the pack, 45% of managers will let remote work continue once restrictions lift.
Many companies are in the midst of hammering out their return-to-office plans but, after a year of working remotely, a lot of employees would prefer to keep working from home. If you’re one of these workers, your location could be a big factor in whether you’ll get your wish or not.
A recent survey from HR consulting firm Robert Half pinned down the 28 US cities where the biggest percentage of managers say they’ll let employees work remotely part- or full-time once COVID-19 restrictions are gone.
Here’s the full ranking:
Boston
Here, 45% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
San Francisco
Here, 38% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Philadelphia
Here, 37% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Dallas
Here, 35% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Pittsburgh
Here, 35% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Chicago
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Minneapolis
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Here, 34% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Cleveland
Here, 33% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Los Angeles
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
San Diego
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Tampa, Florida
Here, 31% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
New York City
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Seattle
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Washington, DC
Here, 30% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Indianapolis
Here, 28% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Sacramento, California
Here, 27% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Phoenix
Here, 26% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Houston
Here, 25% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Atlanta
Here, 23% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Cincinnati
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Detroit
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Nashville, Tennessee
Here, 22% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Portland, Oregon
Here, 18% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Denver
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Miami
Here, 16% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.
Austin, Texas
Here, 13% of managers say they’ll let staff keep working remotely on a part- or full-time basis post-COVID.