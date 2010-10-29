McDonald's Ordered To Pay Worker $17,500 After He Says Their Food Made Him Fat

Photo: Flickr User Ponders (www.flickr.com

A Brazilian court has ordered McDonald’s to pay a former manager $17,500 for making him gain over 60 pounds during 12 years of employment, according to the AP.The 32-year-old plaintiff said he was forced to sample food every day to make sure it remained up to standards. He also was offered free lunches which contributed to weight gain.



Don’t miss: Chicken Nuggets Are Made Of This Pink Goop

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.