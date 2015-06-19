Minor league baseball manager punts his shoe, tosses trash can in the meltdown of the year

Minor league baseball manager Joe Mikulik, who’s currently the manager for the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate the Frisco RoughRiders, had the most dramatic meltdown of the year during a game against the Midland RockHounds.

It all started in the fifth inning after to a blown call by the the home plate umpire, who incorrectly ruled a RoughRiders player was out when replays clearly showed he should have been called safe due to the opposing catcher dropping the baseball:

After all three members of the officiating crew gathered and decided not to reverse the call, Mikulik slammed his helmet to the ground and was immediately ejected:

But that was just the beginning of Mikulik’s tantrum. The RoughRiders manager proceeded to take off both of his shoes and spike them in protest:

Mikulik then picks up one of his shoes and punts it sky-high as fans cheer in delight:

After finally making his way back into the RoughRiders’ dugout, Mikulik had one more thing he just had to do to make sure he really got his point across:

While the RoughRiders may have gone on to lose the game 5-4, Mikulik clearly won the day. Watch the full sequence of events unfold below:

