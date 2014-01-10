Here's Why Your Boss Is (Much) Happier Than You

Bosses don’t just get paid more than their employees. They’re happier or more satisfied in a wide spectrum of other areas, from family life to job satisfaction, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

Among top managers, 83% report being very satisfied with their home life, compared to 74% of workers, the survey finds. And 69% of bosses are happy with their current jobs, while less than half of their workers are.

Here’s Pew’s chart breaking down the gap between bosses and workers:

The survey also goes deeper on job satisfaction, finding that leaders are much more likely to consider their job a career, believe they have the education and training to succeed, and think that they’re paid fairly:

These differences are likely due to managers’ relative financial security. About half of all bosses (54%) have household incomes of $US75,000 or more, compared with just a third (32%) of employees, the survey finds. Age may also contribute, since the bosses were eight years older on average and thus further along in their careers.

Find the full survey here.

