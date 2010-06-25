TIP OF THE DAY: Your Company Is A Pro Sports Team, Not A "Family"

Here’s our business tip of the day, from Reed Hastings at Netflix:



We’re a team, not a family.

We’re like a pro sports team, not a kid’s recreational team.

Coaches’ job at every level of Netflix [is] to hire, develop and cut smartly, so we have stars in every position.

The Keeper Test managers use: “Which of my people, if they told me they were leaving in two months for a similar job at a peer company, would I fight hard to keep at Netflix?”

— Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix



