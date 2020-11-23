Management consulting salaries revealed: How much top firms like McKinsey and PwC pay everyone from interns to C-suite execs

Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Boston Consulting Group office in Hudson Yards, New York.

Management consulting is a highly competitive industry â€” with highly competitive pay.

The consulting industry has taken a hit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last several months, firms had to halt business travel, adopt remote work tools, and adjust to the new normal while simultaneously serving corporate clients.

But many are still hiring for 6-figure jobs.

Nearly all of the consulting firms have extended full-time offers to this year’s summer interns who completed their programs virtually. Boutique firms specialised in healthcare, pharma, and corporate turnaround are looking to expand. Some firms, like PwC and KPMG, have slowed their recruitment efforts, but they are still looking and carefully hiring talent.

So how much can you make if you land a job in management consulting right now?

Business Insider has compiled a list of salary reports for major consulting firms. These guides are based on our analysis of the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers, annual salary reports from career-development company Management Consulted, and interviews with experts.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re an MBA graduate, college student, or an experienced hire looking to switch jobs.

Highest-paying firms for MBA graduates:

13 consulting firms where you can earn more than $US200,000 right out of business school

Highest-paying firms for MBA interns:

8 consulting firms where MBA students can earn more than $US30,000 during their internships

Highest-paying firms for college graduates:

10 consulting firms where you can earn more than $US100,000 right out of college

Firms with the biggest salary boosts:

10 consulting firms that gave MBA grads the biggest salary boosts in the last 5 years

“Big 4” salaries:

‘Big 4’ salaries, revealed: How much Deloitte, KPMG, EY, and PwC accountants and consultants make, from entry level to executive roles

“Big 3” salaries:

REVEALED: Bain, BCG, and McKinsey management-consulting salaries, from $US90,000 entry-level roles through partner

Accenture salaries:

Accenture salary data reveals how much it pays for jobs in consulting, data science, engineering, and computer programming

Boutique firm salaries:

Consulting salaries revealed: How much employees make at 12 boutique firms including Booz Allen Hamilton, AlixPartners, and Mercer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.