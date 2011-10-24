The 10 Best Management Books For Small Business Owners

Running a small business requires a combination of both leadership and management skills. While leadership and management come easily for some business owners, many find that reading management books helps keep them informed and current with today’s best management practices.
With thousands of books to choose from, it can be frustrating and overwhelming deciding on what to read. That’s why Small Business Trends has put together this list of the top 10 best management books every small business owner should read.
StrengthsFinder 2.0 is an updated strengths assessment published by the Gallup organisation. This book includes a password that allows you to take the StrengthsFinder assessment online. After completing the StrengthsFinder assessment, the results will uncover your top strengths. Readers will also get a personalised strengths planning guide as well as 50 ideas that they can put into action in their business and personal life.
StrengthsFinder 2.0 is a great management book for small business owners who are looking for smart ways to balance out the strengths inside their management teams.
If you find yourself feeling unproductive, Do More Great Work is one of the management books for you. Inside this small and well-designed books are 15 maps and exercises that will help you identify the elements of great work and triggers for less-than-great work.
For example, where to find clues to your great work, how to find the sweet spot between what you want to do and what your organisation wants you to do tactics to manage the overwhelm and more.
With this guide to best management books, you will get concrete advice on how to manage your company and your team in a smart way. Go ahead -- set a goal to read all 10 books. Then integrate the ideas from these management books into your daily work and create a world class business.
