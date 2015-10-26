Top leadership advice from LinkedIn's billionaire founder

LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman is rethinking the relationship between managers and employees.

In his book “The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age,” Hoffman and entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh explain how employers can attract and retain the best employees through the formation of alliances where everyone wins.

The authors created a presentation outlining their book’s main principles, which we’ve shared here with their permission.

