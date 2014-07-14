Here's Some Brilliant Advice From LinkedIn's Billionaire Founder On How To Fix The Company 'Family'

The days of lifetime employment at a single company are long gone, and the trust between employers and employees is broken.

Companies welcome new hires into their “family,” with the caveat that they can be fired at any time for any reason.

Employees profess loyalty but leave the minute a competitor offers a better job offer.

This dishonest relationship, argues LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, is causing companies to lose their most valuable people at dangerous rates.

In the new book “The Alliance: Managing Talent in the Networked Age,” Hoffman and entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh explain how employers can attract and retain the best employees through the formation of alliances where everyone wins.

The authors created a presentation outlining their book’s main principles, which Hoffman and LinkedIn leaders have used to grow the company into a Silicon Valley powerhouse with a market cap of $US20 billion.

