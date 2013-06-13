INSTANT MBA: Manage Your Energy And Focus, Not Your Time

Today’s advice comes from an interview with Ariel Diaz, CEO of Boundless:





“If you are clear on what to focus on, your time will take care of itself. The best way to task-manage is to pick 2-5 goals for the week and make sure those get done. Mental energy is critical for productivity, so when the subconscious mind is focused on the right thing, it works toward your advantage.”

Diaz, who runs an education startup, takes extreme measures to ensure his morning is as unencumbered as possible. He wears the same thing everyday. He sticks to the same routine: coffee, two eggs, and water. All of this frees his mind and helps him focus on making the decisions that are really important.

“All of this helps me minimize unimportant decisions, because all decisions take a toll on one’s mental energy.”

