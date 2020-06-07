A homeowner yelled at the Australian prime minister to get off his lawn on live television

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) at a press conference at the Western Sydney International Airport on June 1, 2020.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was stopped mid-sentence during a press conference this week by a homeowner upset reporters were trampling his lawn.

“Can everyone get off the grass, please?” the man said from his front door. “Come on – Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that.”

After Morrison asked attendees to step off the lawn, the man replied “Sorry, mate” and went back inside his house.

In January, Morrison visited a region devastated by brushfires, and locals called him an “idiot” and told him to “piss off,” the First Post reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was stopped mid-sentence during a press conference this week by a homeowner upset Morrison and reporters were trampling his freshly seeded lawn.

Morrison was in Googong, a suburb of Queanbeyan in New South Wales, to promote the government’s HomeBuilder program. The $US480 million initiative gives lower-income homeowners grants for renovations and construction, according to Sky News.

As he was speaking, Morrison was interrupted by an unnamed man who yelled at the gathering to get off his yard.

“Can everyone get off the grass, please?” the man said from his front door.

After a pause, he added, “Come on – Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that.”

Morrison asked the gathering to step back, then exchanged a thumbs-up with the homeowner, who replied “Sorry, mate” and went back inside.

Twitter users got a laugh out of the encounter, which one commenter called “hilarious.”

A home-owner telling the ???????? prime minister and the media to move off his just re-seeded lawn is hilarious and, especially on this day and in this week, that they all dutifully did so is also deeply democratic. pic.twitter.com/PN4ag1EgHJ — mhar4之治國格言。 (@mhar4) June 4, 2020

Another said it “perfectly encapsulate[d] Australia and Australians.”

I lived in Australia for seven years and if this doesn't perfectly encapsulate Australia and Australians, I don't know what does ???? #SorryMate — ???????? RubyTuesday ???????? (@RubyTuesday_72) June 4, 2020

Morrison was elected prime minister in 2018 and is currently serving his second term. Although popular, he’s no stranger to being heckled.

During a January visit to Cobargo, one of the areas badly damaged by brushfires, locals called him an “idiot” and told him to “piss off,” the First Post reported.

Rohan Thomson/Getty Images Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a coronavirus press conference in Canberra, Australia, on May 15, 2020.

Morrison suffered another public gaffe a few days later when he toured Kangaroo Island, which saw almost 400,000 acres of land destroyed, and said, “Thankfully we’ve had no loss of life.”

At least two people on the island died during the fire, a bush pilot and his son, according to 7 News.

A woman on the scene told Morrison, “Two. We’ve lost two.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister later said he was referring to firefighter fatalities.

Morrison’s three-year term ends in 2022.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.